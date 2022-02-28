Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.45.

RXT opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

