Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.45.
RXT opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
