RadNet (RDNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

RadNet stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. RadNet has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in RadNet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RadNet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

