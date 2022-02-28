Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on METC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $19.99.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.