Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.36% from the company’s previous close.
NYSE PACK opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.46 and a beta of 1.11. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78.
In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ranpak Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ranpak (PACK)
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.