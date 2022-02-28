Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.36% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE PACK opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.46 and a beta of 1.11. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 875.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,834 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at about $15,389,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ranpak by 169.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 556,624 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

