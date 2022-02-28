Raymond James Analysts Give New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) a $2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.70 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New Gold by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 928,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 643.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 649,296 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

