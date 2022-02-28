Raymond James Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EIF. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.90.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$41.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.24 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,772.50.

About Exchange Income (Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.