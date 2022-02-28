Raymond James Cuts DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $9.50

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,366,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,555,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,294,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.