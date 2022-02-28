Raymond James Cuts DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $9.50

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,366,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,555,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,294,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.