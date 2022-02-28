Raymond James Cuts Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $15.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. Invitae has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after acquiring an additional 782,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,651,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

