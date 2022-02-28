Raymond James Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $82.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.03.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $53.62 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 478,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,561,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 254,929 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 166.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 244,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

