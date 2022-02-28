Raymond James Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CWB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.79.
Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$37.18. The company had a trading volume of 214,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,935. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$31.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.54.
In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.