Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 56,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

RTX traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.63. 594,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $72.74 and a 1 year high of $102.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

