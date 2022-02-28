Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teradata (TDC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teradata (NYSE: TDC):

2/16/2022 – Teradata was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2022 – Teradata was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teradata’s fourth-quarter results were driven by increasing recurring revenues. Moreover, solid growth in public cloud annual recurring revenues contributed well. This was attributed to growing customer migration to Vantage in the cloud. In the fourth quarter, the company added more new customer logos in both cloud and on-premises than any other quarter in several years. This remained a major positive. Additionally, cost improvements in subscription and cloud business aided the quarterly performance. We note that solid demand in Europe, the Middle East & Africa remains a tailwind. Further, strong efforts to expand cloud-based features of the Vantage platform are other positives. However, weak demand environment in Americas, Asia Pacific and Japan remains a headwind. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

2/8/2022 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Teradata was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/8/2022 – Teradata had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Teradata had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Teradata had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Teradata had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Teradata was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/12/2022 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $43.00.

TDC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.38. 5,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 288.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after buying an additional 858,240 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after buying an additional 682,425 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after buying an additional 406,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 268,789 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

