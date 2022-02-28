Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($84.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,400 ($127.84) to GBX 8,800 ($119.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,525 ($102.34) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,578.13 ($103.06).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,329 ($86.07) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,185.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,970.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £45.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($92.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.