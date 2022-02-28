Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.32. 16,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,366,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 581,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,674,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.