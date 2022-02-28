Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.
Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.32. 16,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.
In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,366,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 581,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,674,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
