Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $44,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,087,000 after purchasing an additional 508,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 216,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after buying an additional 145,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 178.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 100,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.85.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.