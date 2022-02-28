Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

RLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $542.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

