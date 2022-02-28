Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 395,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $292,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.19%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

