Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277,134 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Maiden by 20,988.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maiden by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,180,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 150,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $222.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

