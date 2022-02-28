Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global Indemnity Group were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.05 million, a P/E ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

