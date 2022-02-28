Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.89 Million in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 9.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 321,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.87 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

