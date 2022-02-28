Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.89 Million in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 9.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 321,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.87 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 1.19.
About MAG Silver (Get Rating)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.