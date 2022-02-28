Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,765 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth about $1,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 180.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 77,984 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Granite Construction stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

