Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Renault has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

