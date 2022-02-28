Render Token (RNDR) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00006399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $525.90 million and approximately $32.07 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00036006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00109814 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,997,879 coins and its circulating supply is 213,557,692 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars.

