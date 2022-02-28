Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

RCII stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

