Repro Med Systems (KRMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.35. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

