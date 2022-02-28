Repro Med Systems (KRMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KRMD stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.35. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)
Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.