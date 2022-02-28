Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

AEVA opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $849.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.58. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

