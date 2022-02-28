Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

TAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of TAST opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 459,730 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 408,271 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 331,603 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 138,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 137,491 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

