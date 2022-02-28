Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ManTech International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for ManTech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.96 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MANT. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

MANT opened at $79.38 on Monday. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in ManTech International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ManTech International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

