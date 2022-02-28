Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Natera, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Natera in a report released on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

Natera stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. Natera has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $405,767.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

