Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

2/25/2022 – Hersha Hospitality Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

2/22/2022 – Hersha Hospitality Trust had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00.

2/21/2022 – Hersha Hospitality Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2022 – Hersha Hospitality Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

1/20/2022 – Hersha Hospitality Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

1/12/2022 – Hersha Hospitality Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

1/10/2022 – Hersha Hospitality Trust was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/7/2022 – Hersha Hospitality Trust was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $369.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

