Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

ACRS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after buying an additional 290,458 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,735,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.