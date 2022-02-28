Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $4.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of BHC opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.