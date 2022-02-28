Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

