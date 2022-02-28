Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Purchases $89,579.40 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 12,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 25,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Reservoir Media Inc has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,269,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.
About Reservoir Media
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
