Reviewing Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avanos Medical and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.88%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.21%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 0.70% 4.40% 3.42% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avanos Medical and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $744.60 million 2.29 -$27.20 million $0.10 354.04 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 12.72 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -40.59

Sanara MedTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avanos Medical. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Sanara MedTech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

