Reviewing Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Carter Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $110.77 million 3.17 $29.35 million $4.88 10.02 Carter Bankshares $162.78 million 2.71 $31.59 million $1.20 13.92

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services. Peoples Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial Services and Carter Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

Carter Bankshares has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential downside of 9.68%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 32.50% 10.91% 1.16% Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.94% 0.76%

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Peoples Financial Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

