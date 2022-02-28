Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

RVLV opened at $50.21 on Friday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Revolve Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

