Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $78.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.