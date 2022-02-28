Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($130.68) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RHM. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €118.82 ($135.02).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €107.05 ($121.65) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €90.34 and its 200-day moving average is €85.68. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 1-year high of €102.25 ($116.19). The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.