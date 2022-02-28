Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Raised to GBX 740

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.66) to GBX 740 ($10.06) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RMV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.81) to GBX 800 ($10.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.57) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 753 ($10.24) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 654.44 ($8.90).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 671.20 ($9.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 692.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 710.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($11.02).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.