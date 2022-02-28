Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Lowered to GBX 650 at Credit Suisse Group

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 660 ($8.98) to GBX 650 ($8.84) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.31. 51,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,958. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

