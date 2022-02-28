RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.00.

RNG stock opened at $127.70 on Thursday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $117.49 and a fifty-two week high of $390.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in RingCentral by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in RingCentral by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

