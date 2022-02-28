Robert M. Vanhimbergen Sells 5,683 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 145,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,338. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 551,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.