Robert W. Baird Cuts Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Price Target to $4.00

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LTCH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $3.81 on Monday. Latch has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Latch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

