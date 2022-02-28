Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Rocky Brands worth $28,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 308.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $287.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

