Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $2.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $467.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $27,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $13,714,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Root by 3,807.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

