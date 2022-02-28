Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 13,314 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 97,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC opened at $69.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.07.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.