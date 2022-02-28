Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,423 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,855 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.2% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 71,684 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 9,297 shares worth $1,470,202. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $134.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.49, a PEG ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

