Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

