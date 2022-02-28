Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBH opened at $157.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.55. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $147.80 and a 52-week high of $222.22.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

